Pet Loving Celebrities Who Chose ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’

There was an era in which many celebrities made headlines for paying big money for exotic or purebred pets.
But now, more stars are choosing to adopt their pets instead of buying them — and they aren’t being quiet about it.
From Nina Dobrev to Chris Pine, A-listers are signing on to their social networks to brag about the adorable rescue animals they’ve welcomed into their lives. And this is a trend we can get behind!
When these celebs adopt they aren’t just saving one adorable animal, they are rescuing two: the one they are giving a forever home to and the homeless pet that is taking that animal’s place in the shelter.
In honor of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, we’ve rounded up just a few of the famous and proud pet papas and mamas who have recently brought furry friends into their lives. Don’t be afraid to follow this trend after you finish reading.
Chris Pine
Super handsome guys adopt dogs too! And sweet Pit Bulls at that. #chrispine came to @northcentralshelter to find his new best friend and little Wednesday Weld won the lottery. Happy Trails, guys! And thank you for adopting from your local shelter. #adoptdontshop #shelterdogs #pitbull #blackdog #love
Margot Robbie
Nina Dobrev
Liam Hemsworth
Hunter Hayes
Kristin Chenoweth
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady
Thank you @wagsandwalks for all you do and for letting us rescue this little angel. The kids are over the moon with our new family member. Fluffy is pure joy ! #puppylove #joy #family ❤️🐾🐶 Obrigada @wagsandwalks pelo trabalho que vocês fazem e também por nos deixar adotar esse anjinho. As crianças estão muito felizes com o novo membro da nossa família. A Fluffy é pura alegria!#família
Aly Raisman
Sophia Bush
Visit your local shelter to see the lovable dogs and cats that could make a difference in your life this Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.