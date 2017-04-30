People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Pet Adoption

Pet Loving Celebrities Who Chose ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

There was an era in which many celebrities made headlines for paying big money for exotic or purebred pets.

But now, more stars are choosing to adopt their pets instead of buying them — and they aren’t being quiet about it.

From Nina Dobrev to Chris Pine, A-listers are signing on to their social networks to brag about the adorable rescue animals they’ve welcomed into their lives. And this is a trend we can get behind!

When these celebs adopt they aren’t just saving one adorable animal, they are rescuing two: the one they are giving a forever home to and the homeless pet that is taking that animal’s place in the shelter.

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, we’ve rounded up just a few of the famous and proud pet papas and mamas who have recently brought furry friends into their lives. Don’t be afraid to follow this trend after you finish reading.

Chris Pine 

Margot Robbie

Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley 😍

A post shared by @margotrobbie on

Nina Dobrev

Day 3 as a Do(g)brev. Show off #SmartyPants @Mrs.Maverick

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Liam Hemsworth 

Hunter Hayes

Kristin Chenoweth 

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Aly Raisman 

Trying to snuggle but he's more interested in the camera phone. Cool.

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on

Sophia Bush 

After the #ChefFest it's the #Frankie party 🎤 #AboutLastNight #NameThatTune #FrankieFinkelstein

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

Visit your local shelter to see the lovable dogs and cats that could make a difference in your life this Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.