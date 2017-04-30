Pet Loving Celebrities Who Chose ‘Adopt Don’t Shop’

There was an era in which many celebrities made headlines for paying big money for exotic or purebred pets.

But now, more stars are choosing to adopt their pets instead of buying them — and they aren’t being quiet about it.

From Nina Dobrev to Chris Pine, A-listers are signing on to their social networks to brag about the adorable rescue animals they’ve welcomed into their lives. And this is a trend we can get behind!

When these celebs adopt they aren’t just saving one adorable animal, they are rescuing two: the one they are giving a forever home to and the homeless pet that is taking that animal’s place in the shelter.

In honor of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, we’ve rounded up just a few of the famous and proud pet papas and mamas who have recently brought furry friends into their lives. Don’t be afraid to follow this trend after you finish reading.

Chris Pine

Margot Robbie

Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley 😍 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Nina Dobrev

Day 3 as a Do(g)brev. Show off #SmartyPants @Mrs.Maverick A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Liam Hemsworth

Thanks @mileycyrus for loving dogs as much as we do!! You helped find this gigantic, 6 month old puppy a new home. @liamhemsworth you will give this deserving baby a great life! A post shared by Wylder's Holistic Pet Center (@wylderspets) on Nov 14, 2015 at 12:26pm PST

Hunter Hayes

Dear @proverbs1210animalrescue, thank you for this little adventurer. Everybody meet Ella! And here is the only picture of her sitting still I might ever have! A post shared by Hunter Hayes (@hunterhayes) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Kristin Chenoweth

And then God delivered #Thunder… Welcome to the Chenoweth family, Thunder!!! And THANK YOU to @SpotRescueDogs! #rescue #newpuppy #proudmama #puppylove #icouldntbehappier A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Aly Raisman

Trying to snuggle but he's more interested in the camera phone. Cool. A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Aug 25, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

Sophia Bush

After the #ChefFest it's the #Frankie party 🎤 #AboutLastNight #NameThatTune #FrankieFinkelstein A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Oct 16, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

Visit your local shelter to see the lovable dogs and cats that could make a difference in your life this Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.