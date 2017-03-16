Pandas
Celebrate National Panda Day by Visiting These Bear-y Cute North Americans
Put the brakes on your St. Patty’s party planning and rush to one of these zoos to spend March 16 cooing over these adorable black-and-white bears, as is tradition
ZOO ATLANTA
This Georgia zoo recently said goodbye to one pair of panda twins and welcomed another. Mei Huan and Mei, born at the zoo in 2013, moved to China in 2016, where they are going through a bit of adjustment period. Thankfully Ya Lun and Xi Lun filled the void, arriving in September of last year and packing a double punch of cute. The twins share their exhibit with four other adult pandas.
TORONTO ZOO & CALGARY ZOO
The always fair and diplomatic Canada is sharing its pandas: The country is hosting a pair of pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, that will spend equal time at both zoos over the next 10 years. The bears first arrived at the Toronto Zoo in 2013.
SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL ZOO
The zoo in Washington, D.C., caused panda-monium last year when it welcomed cub Bei Bei into the world. The 6-month-old ball of fluff is now out on public display, along with his parents Tian Tian and Mei Xiang. His sister, Bao Bao, headed home to China this year in her own custom jet.
SAN DIEGO ZOO
A hot spot for animal encounters, this California zoo has had great success with panda reproduction. The San Diego Zoo was the first U.S. zoo to have pandas born at its facility and raised into adulthood. The zoo is currently home to thee adult giant pandas, female Bai Yun and males Gao Gao and Xiao Liwu.
CHAPULTEPEC ZOO
This Mexico City panda pad houses three female bamboo eaters: Shaun Shuan, Xin Xin and Xiu Hua. We like to think of them as the ladies who lunch.
MEMPHIS ZOO
Ya Ya and Le Le are the two beauties you can find taking it easy at this Tennessee zoo.
