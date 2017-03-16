Celebrate National Panda Day by Visiting These Bear-y Cute North Americans

ZOO ATLANTA

This Georgia zoo recently said goodbye to one pair of panda twins and welcomed another. Mei Huan and Mei, born at the zoo in 2013, moved to China in 2016, where they are going through a bit of adjustment period. Thankfully Ya Lun and Xi Lun filled the void, arriving in September of last year and packing a double punch of cute. The twins share their exhibit with four other adult pandas.