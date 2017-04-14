Watching These Shelter Cats Curl Up on Donated IKEA Beds Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Etobicoke sorta sounds like the name for an Ikea bookcase, so it makes sense that the Swedish furniture company would give the Etobicoke Humane Society some swag for its shelter cats.

The Toronto-based animal shelter was given 10 Duktig beds meant for dolls — but widely known to be a feline favorite — to help kitties there get more comfortable, the shelter shared on Facebook.

“A HUGE thanks to IKEA Canada, the Etobicoke location for donating these adorable doll beds. Now the cats are elevated off the cold, hard floor,” the post, shared on Tuesday, says. “Our floors are easy to clean but not terribly comfortable to lay on. Now cats like Catsby and Frankie have beds of their own to curl up in.”

In a YouTube video created by the shelter, we see the Duktigs being put together, watch curious cats trying out their new — hopefully temporary! — cots, and learn the furniture isn’t the only thing Ikea donated (the kitties received some cold, hard cash as well).

“The volunteers and animals thank you,” the post continues. “Your generosity is greatly appreciated.”