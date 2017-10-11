How to Help This Cat with Singed Whiskers and More Lost Pets Rescued from California's Wildfires

Do you recognize this adorable, albeit slightly charred face?

The photo, which was posted to Facebook on Oct. 9 by the Sonoma Humane Society, has gone viral with over 11,650 shares to date. A message about the cat, lost during the North Bay fires, indicates the sweet survivor with the singed whiskers was found underneath a car. He is microchipped and in the Humane Society’s care until an owner comes forward.

Sadly, this feline is one of the more fortunate victims of the fires which have burned over 80,000 acres of land in California wine country.

As the flames rage on, Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in several counties. People — and their pets — are in peril, but concerned citizens and Good Samaritans are working with the Sonoma Humane Society and Sonoma County Animal Services to share photos of missing pets. The Sonoma Humane Society aims to be a centralized location where owners can post photos of their lost pets, as well as a place to seek out photos and bulletins that may pertain to their lost animals.

While the tabby cat above has yet to find his happy ending, a few pets have been luckier.

Still, there are many pets and their people who are searching for one another. Anyone with information about a lost pet or who needs aid in locating a pet, can use the hashtag #lostpetssonomacountyfire2017. In the meantime, please take a look at some of the animals who are currently missing and reach out to help the Sonoma Humane Society however you can.

You can reach out to the Sonoma Humane Society on Facebook or through their website to help and donate.