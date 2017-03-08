Cat with Cleft Palate Lost Her Brother, But Not Her Faith in Finding a Forever Home

There was a time when Rhain was a in a lot of pain — but that didn’t stop her from showering those around her with sweetness.

“From her very first moments with us, even when she was surely in terrible pain, she was sweeter than maple syrup,” says Angela Townsend, development director of the Tabby’s Place cat sanctuary of Ringoes, New Jersey, who took the cat in last month.

Six-year-old Rhain and her brother Noah were picked up by animal control in East Amwell and were lucky enough to score a ticket to the rescue — but unlucky enough to suffer from several horrible injuries that needed serious care.

Rhain had a large heart-shaped wound on her belly, which was further damaged when she groomed herself to relieve pain with her cleft palate, an abnormal opening in her mouth of which she was born. A very anxious Noah had a burn on one of his legs (the Tabby’s Place veterinary team believes the wounds are consistent with chemical burns, but it’s unclear whether they were caused by human cruelty).

Tabby’s Place treated both cats with love, pain medication, antibiotics, and warm compresses. But, despite its efforts, Noah succumbed to underlying heart disease, a condition that was separate from his injuries.

Now, a month later, Noah’s legacy lives on through Rhain, who has recovered nicely but will always have a scar on her belly and a cleft palate, which doesn’t require any extra care.

“She’s learned to eat around her quirk quite beautifully,” Townsend says, adding that the loss of Noah was hard on the rescuers but Rhain continues to soldier on.

“It would have been so wonderful to see them adopted together, but we’re grateful Noah knew the comfort of his sister throughout his time here,” Townsend says. “We miss him terribly already, as he made a very big impression on all of us in a very short time.”

This sweet girl has made a big impression, too, especially among the volunteers there and it’s easy to see why.

“Rhain delights in being held, hugged and kissed, and she’s an especially gleeful girl,” she says. “As soon as you approach her, she’ll spring towards you with elation, purring at rock-the-house volume.”

Townsend believes this kitty survivor will thrive in a home that sees her for the amazing companion that she is.

“She’s such a mush-mouse that she’d fit beautifully into most situations,” she says. “The only requirement would be a big heart, and lots of kisses and cuddles to spare for this ultra-loving girl. She’s definitely a cat who wants to be part of what you’re doing, and to lavish you with love constantly!”

To help Rhain and the Tabby’s Place cats, donate via its website. If you’re interested in adopting her, click here to learn more.