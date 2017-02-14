This is the One Where Ross Has a Cat Doppelgänger.

A simple Tweet from a cat owner has turned her feline into a sensation across Twitter.

Back in January, user @watrprks posted two photos of her feline Buddy along with the text “my cat is ugly.”

my cat is so ugly pic.twitter.com/m2Ss4n3uAb — gillian (@watrprks) January 13, 2017

First of all, no cat is ugly, this one included. All felines are glorious, beautiful, magical meowing gifts from the universe. So, while this kitty doesn’t look ugly, he certainly looks like something, or more specifically someone.

It took a month to figure it out, but Twitter user @gratiartis nailed it when he retweeted the cat’s picture on Feb. 13, with the commentary, “why does this cat look like ross geller.”

For those somehow unfamiliar with the name, Ross Geller is David Schwimmer’s character on the hit show Friends. The simple tweet forced thousands of Friends fans hiding in the cracks of the Internet to emerge and shout in unison, “YES! This is cat Ross Geller.”

why does this cat look like ross geller https://t.co/WHQ0HiK4oI — hope harcourt (@gratiartis) February 13, 2017

The photo of this not-ugly, famous-looking cat now has over 15,000 likes, which we hope makes Buddy very happy.