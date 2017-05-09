WATCH: Life Preserver Saves Cat Stuck in Dublin River

Cats and water: two natural-born enemies.

Thankfully, someone spotted this cat struggling in Dublin’s River Liffey on Thursday and tossed him a life-preserver — and he figured out how to use it to escape the water’s wrath!

Watch as the cat is slowly lifted to safety while onlookers cheer.

There’s a second video that was filmed from across the river and shared by SoundMigration on YouTube, who described the scene as “heart stopping stuff.”

“I walked over the bridge and around the other side of the river only to see a man drop down a life ring with some adaption,” says that video’s caption. “I could just make out an animal, which turned out to be a cat. The cat [grabbed] onto the ring and was slowly hoisted up as the view crowd became hushed. Once pulled out the man raises up the cat to raptures of applauses.”

The Daily Edge reports that in March another cat required some assistance getting out of the River Liffey, too.

And that's a wrap… huge thank you to @DubFireBrigade for rescuing this little kitty from the Liffey. pic.twitter.com/REzJVfH5p6 — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) March 21, 2017

The Dublin SPCA shared a photo of the wet feline following that rescue (likely not the cat’s purr-oudest moment).