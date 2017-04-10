People

WATCH: You’ll Be Mesmerized by This Cat Mesmerized by This Optical Illusion

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

It’s illusion inception.

This cat is so transfixed by this simple optical illusion, we are getting a little hypnotized ourselves.

Since technology hasn’t allowed us to step into the mind of a cat (yet), we can only assume what this kitty is thinking. Perhaps it’s something akin to the euphoria you feel when you finally manage to cross your eyes just right, so that the hidden image of a Magic Eye book is revealed. But instead of meowing out loud “I’ve got it!,” this frisky feline responds by aggressively biting the page.

Different strokes for different folks, right? Whatever she sees, it’s comforting to know that our kitty overlords can be bamboozled by a bunch of concentric circles too.