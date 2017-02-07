Cat Rescued From Burning Building Saved by Firefighter’s Oxygen Mask

Firefighters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, made sure no life was left behind.

When a rescue crew was recently faced with a burning building, they made sure everyone was removed from the smoldering structure, including an orange tabby cat.

According to The Daily Mail, having inhaled a large amount of smoke, the feline was unconscious when he was rushed out into fresh air. The firefighters immediately used an oxygen mask. The mask was wrapped around the cat’s face, while the other rescuers carefully administered chest compressions.

After a few tense moments, the furry fighter let out a big meowing breath and was given cold water to help clear his airways.

The cat, who is named Sammy, was removed from one of the 15 flats cleared during the fire. Sammy’s owner, Stan Loemers, lost all of his possessions in the powerful blaze, aside from Sammy. Instead of mourning the loss of his material goods, Loemers is ecstatic that his cat was saved, since Sammy was the only possession that truly mattered to him.

“Even if my house may have burned down three times, this animal means the world to me,” the owner told The Daily Mail. “Sammy is a bit old and a little chubby which is the likely reason as to why he did not dare to escape on his own.”

Thanks to the quick heroics of the firefighters, there were no causalities in this fire. Sammy only suffered minor injuries and was released from the animal hospital just a few days after his rescue.