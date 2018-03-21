Even with No Eyes, Melvin the Rescue Cat Finds Love at First Sight

Melvin, a gentleman of a cat, arrived at Best Friends Pet Adoption and Spay/Neuter Center in Los Angeles, California, with microphthalmia.

This eye abnormality, which also appears in humans, causes the eyes to develop abnormally small and affects vision. Melvin and Best Friends Animal Society did not let this difference stand in the way of the kitty finding a home.

The shelter spread word of Melvin’s arrival, news which found its way to Jackie Gudgel. After falling for Melvin’s “cute” picture, she visited the feline at the center.

According to Best Friends, Gudgel also adored Melvin in purrson but decided she need some time to think about adopting the cat to make sure she and her boyfriend Ellison were prepared to care for a visually-impaired pet.

Jackie Gudgel

While the couple evaluated, Melvin went under the knife to remove his eyeballs, a decision Best Friends made to help alleviate the pain the cat was experiencing because of his condition.

Following the operation, Melvin went home with Samantha Bell DiGenova, the cat behavior and enrichment lead at the adoption center, to heal. As he started to feel better, Melvin also started to explore his new surroundings. With the help of his whiskers, the eyeless cat learned to navigate DiGenova’s home in a few days.

Jackie Gudgel

DiGenova shared Melvin’s progress on her Instagram. Gudgel came across these updates and knew she wanted Melvin in her life forever.

Jackie Gudgel

“When I saw him again there was the same expressiveness in his face,” she told Best Friends. “The surgery didn’t change that much about him, and it didn’t change anything for me either. He was as cute as ever.”

Melvin has moved in with Gudgel and now has his own Instagram page where the whole world can see every adventure he is up to.