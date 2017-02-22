Cat Named Angel Dies Saving Owner From Fire that Destroyed Their Home

Reed McIntosh, 74, lost a piece of the Berlin wall, an olive branch from Israel, a mask from Korea and a myriad of other priceless and personal items when an early morning fire swept through his Grand Prairie, Texas home on Feb. 14.

But all of those losses pale in comparison to the deaths of “his babies” – five cats including the one that persistently pawed his face to awaken him, allowing him to escape the blaze.

“Those are just things,” he told PEOPLE of his business records, his personal items and the artifacts he had gathered during the 30 years he and his family lived in the wood-and-brick ranch home. “What has broken my heart is the loss of my babies. Losing them was the second hardest thing I’ve ever [endured] in my life after holding my wife [Elaine known as Lanie] when she died in my arms.”

Since the 2007 death of his wife, after her five-year battle with cancer, McIntosh has resided in the house where the couple raised their son, Chris, 30, now of Denton, Texas, after they relocated from Columbus, Ohio.

McIntosh, who retired as an HVAC professional, tells of his joy rescuing cats, including feral felines. His voice is heavy as he tells of Freddy, 12, a black tuxedo; Miss Kitty, 10, also a black tuxedo; Mr. Meow Meow, the blue-eyed Siamese; Smoky Joe, 2, a black Russian mix; and his baby – Angel, the 7 month-old Siamese mix that saved his life.

“My little Angel woke me up about 1 a.m. pawing at my face or I would be dead,” he said by phone from a hotel where he has resided since what is believed to be an electrical fire gutted his home, which may be declared a total loss. “I pushed him away and he pawed me again and I smelled something electric and woke up.”

McIntosh grabbed his glasses and went to explore the source of the smell, finding the garage in which he stored supplies for an eBay business awash in smoke.

“The black smoke had hit me in the face and I couldn’t see. I was crawling through the house and just kept thinking ‘I am in trouble,’ ” he said. “I grabbed the house phone and dialed 911 but couldn’t connect.”

Once he found his cellphone and again dialed for help, McIntosh made his was outside where he gulped in fresh air before trying to re-enter the house to save the cats – all of which slept in his bedroom. Firefighters held him back. After the blaze was contained, an official brought the cats – which all died of smoke inhalation – out from his bedroom.

“I set them on [a nearby] bench and held each one and kissed them,” he said. “I had just gotten them all new ID collars and [the official helped me] take them off.”

The pain McIntosh felt intensified when he was allowed into the home and saw the silhouettes of the cats on the floor of his bedroom.

“Oh my God that was devastating. It is just very, very hard,” he said, again marveling at how Angel’s persistence allowed him to escape. “I guess Jesus truly sent me a little Angel for a reason.”

A Go-Fund-Me page was established to help raise money for McIntosh to rebuild. Learn more about his story and the fire there.