8 Purr-Worthy Holiday Gifts for People Who Really, Really Like Cats
Cat’s out of the bag! The feline fanatics in your life will love these gifts
By Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc
Posted on December 22, 2017 at 11:00am EST
TAKE ME TO YOUR FEEDER
Buy it! Cat Abduction Silk Large Square Scarf, $110.00; centinelle.com
ALL EARS
Buy it! Adjustable Cat Ears Cap, $10.90; amazon.com
TEA WITH A TAIL
Buy it! Glass Cat Tea Cup with a Lid & Strainer, $20.99; amazon.com
PRETTY KITTY
Buy it! Fur and Flowers Cat Doormat, $25.00; uncommongoods.com
DEAL ME IN
Buy it! Cantankerous Cats Card Game, $20.00; uncommongoods.com
SNOOZE LIFE
Buy it! Cat Spirit Animal Tote, $19.99; decentwear.com
DRINKING BUDDY
Buy it! Cat Whiskers Wine Glass, $11.75; etsy.com
DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH CAT
Buy it! There Are No Ordinary Cats Journal, $6.93; amazon.com