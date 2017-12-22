8 Purr-Worthy Holiday Gifts for People Who Really, Really Like Cats

Cat’s out of the bag! The feline fanatics in your life will love these gifts

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Centinelle

TAKE ME TO YOUR FEEDER

Buy it! Cat Abduction Silk Large Square Scarf, $110.00; centinelle.com

2 of 8

Amazon

ALL EARS 

Buy it! Adjustable Cat Ears Cap, $10.90; amazon.com

3 of 8

Amazon

TEA WITH A TAIL

Buy it! Glass Cat Tea Cup with a Lid & Strainer, $20.99; amazon.com

4 of 8

Uncommon Goods

PRETTY KITTY 

Buy it! Fur and Flowers Cat Doormat, $25.00; uncommongoods.com

5 of 8

Uncommom Goods

DEAL ME IN 

Buy it! Cantankerous Cats Card Game, $20.00; uncommongoods.com

6 of 8

Decent Wear

SNOOZE LIFE 

Buy it! Cat Spirit Animal Tote, $19.99; decentwear.com

7 of 8

Etsy

DRINKING BUDDY 

Buy it! Cat Whiskers Wine Glass, $11.75; etsy.com

8 of 8

Amazon

DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH CAT 

Buy it! There Are No Ordinary Cats Journal, $6.93; amazon.com

See Also

More

More