Runaway Cat 'Pepper' Lost in N.Y.C.'s JFK Airport Found After a Week-Long Search

Pepper who? Turns out the cat who was on the loose in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport all last week has finally been found safe and sound — and her owner owes it all to a friend who thought to call for the wayward kitty by her Mandarin name, “Dai Meng.”

The New York Daily News reports that the owner’s friend, Nuan Tang, who sometimes watched the cat for her pal, joined Port Authority cops to help locate the elusive feline that disappeared within the airport’s international terminal on April 20. Tang, 30, knew the 4-year-old tabby also went by an alias — Dai Meng — which apparently means “little dork.” Tang yelled out for her, and Pepper a.k.a. Dai Meng must’ve recognized her human pal’s voice, because within 15 minutes she poked her head out and began “screaming” at the woman.

Port Authority PBA

“She started screaming at me, like ‘Where have you been?’ ” Tang told the Daily News. “It looked like she was waiting for me.”

At this point, the search party used just a tidbit of food to lure the crabby kitty back into the very same cat carrier she’d escaped from a week prior.

Port Authority Police Officer Kameel Juman, who was in charge of the rescue and retrieval mission, said he duct taped and sealed the carrier this time so the furry runaway could not go AWOL again.