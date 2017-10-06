New Zealand Cat Cop Prefers Naps and Office Work to Fighting Crime

When it comes to catching the bad guys, Tia leaves it to the big dogs.

The laid-back cat is “employed” at the Wellington District Police in New Zealand, often accompanying her owner and fellow constable Kerry Morrell to work at the department’s scene of the crime office, reports Mashable.

While Tia may look the part of crime fighter, with her custom police vest, she much prefers the office work over the action. Morrell says that Tia can only get 30 minutes of work done at a time, and then the urge to nap becomes too strong.

When she is awake, the feline will help here and there with typing and paperwork, but leaves all the animal field work to her capable canine companions.