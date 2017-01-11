‘Midwife’ Cat Comforts Pregnant Goat Before Delivery

A pregnant goat in West Virginia had a most unusual birth coach: a male cat named Pretty Boy.

The orange feline is described as “the new age goat midwife/masseur” in a Facebook post written by Operation Fancy Free in West Virginia, where both animals currently reside.

“Who says kitties can’t be multifaceted,” reads the post, shared on Jan. 5. “Copper the goat is due to deliver babies any time now. Pretty Boy thinks he’s a midwife and is massaging Copper through her contractions trying to help Copper have her babies. Lol. Pretty Boy has been sleeping with, sitting on and massaging Copper since Copper was confined to a stall to prepare for her deliveries.”

In a YouTube video, the cat can be seen kneading the animal’s fur as the pregnant goat sits quietly in her stall. Katherine Null, who works for the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program in Jackson County, tells PEOPLE that the brood is doing well.

“Copper delivered 3 very beautiful kids (1 female, 2 males) on Jan. 10,” she wrote in an email. “Her deliveries required some human assistance to finish but all are doing very well since. And Pretty Boy still has interactions with Copper and now, her babies … but under a controlled environment to ensure Pretty Boy’s safety.”

Null is cautious because goats are “unpredictable” and “Copper can go into mommy protective mode” at any time.

By the looks of things on Facebook, Pretty Boy is quite happy about all the attention he’s receiving following the birth (like the scratches he got from two doting young kids in a Facebook photo).

“Pretty Boy [is] getting his well deserved share of attention,” said a comment posted by Operation Fancy Free.