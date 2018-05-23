Terrifying Footage Shows Cat Caught on Roof of Van Traveling Close to 60 MPH

The Rankin family drove past a devastating sight in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday.

According to KETV, who originally reported the story, the family was traveling down Interstate 480 around 8:30 p.m. when they spotted a cat desperately clinging to the roof of the van driving next to them.

Originally the Rankin family thought the animal was a raccoon, but quickly realized it was a grey and white cat.

“It looked really scared, like, ‘What the heck is going on?'” Rhonda Rankin told KETV.

The Rankin’s filmed the horrifying incident, in which you can see the feline crying for help as it fights to stay on the van that was going close to 60 mph.

It is unclear how the cat ended up on the vehicle and if the animal belonged to the person driving the van.

Rankin told ABC 13 that she called out to the driver and others in the van and gestured at the cat. Those in the van eventually noticed her and slowed down to pull over.

The family did not slow down to see what happened after the van pulled over, but hopes the feline is OK after its wild ride.

Nebraska Humane Society has seen the video and wants answers to how an innocent animal ended up in this position. The organization, like many others, also wants to know what happened to the cat after the van pulled over.

If you have any information about the incident or the cat in the clip above, please call the Nebraska Humane Society’s dispatch center at 402-444-7800 and hit prompt “1.”