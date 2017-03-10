Did These Superhero Goggles Help an Injured Cat Find His Forever Home? We May Never Know

Good luck can be very hard to come by.

Just ask Hefty here, who was apparently attacked by a coyote and then became entangled in a trash bag sometime following the attack. The injured kitty — who had large puncture wounds on his back — deserved nothing but the best care to get back on his feet (one of which lost circulation, due to the tightly wrapped bag).

The kitty got just that at the Taunton Animal Hospital in Massachusetts, and, like that proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, he got to wear this wild pair of gold goggles during laser treatments, although the jury is out on whether Hefty considered the glasses a good luck charm.

Those futuristic feline specs must have caught the eye of potential adopters who spotted his superhero image floating around Facebook this week, courtesy of the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, which helped find the cat a permanent home on Thursday.

“His injuries were pretty extensive and he required a lot of surgeries, laser treatments for his skin (hence the goggles to protect his eyes) and lots of TLC from his foster mom,” Ashley Davis, director of operations, tells PEOPLE. “He is super cute and was adopted to a really nice woman from the Cape, yay!”

To help more cats like Hefty find homes, “Like” the shelter’s Facebook page or donate wish list items via this Amazon registry.