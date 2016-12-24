‘I’ll Be Waiting Right Here Mommy’: Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Sorta Sends Out His Well-Wishes

As messages of support from family and friends alike continue to pour in for actress Carrie Fisher after her life-threatening heart attack, one tribute is breaking hearts all across the Internet.

It comes from an account posing as Fisher’s most trusted sidekick: her beloved service dog Gary.

“I’ll be waiting right here mommy,” the tweet reads — accompanying a photo of a lookalike pooch staring out the window.

Gary, a French bulldog, was adopted as a service pet to help Fisher handle her bipolar disorder. Fisher — who has been open about her diagnosis and mental health — said the bulldog provides vital emotional support and stability in her life.

As she told The Herald Tribune in 2015, “Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Din/date night with mom 🐶❤️️#garyinitaly2016 #garytravelstheworld #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

While Gary and Fisher have been buds for about four years, the pooch (and his signature protruding tongue) became something of a celebrity himself recently — accompanying the actress’s press tours for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and on her recent book, The Princess Diarist.

The brindle-colored canine was a frequent red carpet guest of Fisher’s too, and became a hit on social media. He even has his own Instagram page with over 54,000 followers and was the first to review Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It's good to be back in my bed 🐶#garytravelstheworld #garyinbeverlyhills2016 #frenchiesofinstagram #garyloveshismom A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Nov 15, 2016 at 12:16pm PST

Fisher was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, where she is reportedly now in stable condition.

“She is in the intensive care unit, she is being well looked after,” her brother Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. “If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently.”

He added, “We don’t know. We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that.”

Last day on the set of #Catastrophe 🐶 #garyworkswithhismom #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garyinlondon2016 A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:46am PST

As she recovers, Gary is reportedly by her side.

He was spotted outside the hospital on Friday by TMZ, and the website reports that witnesses saw the pooch with Fisher on the flight at the time of her heart attack.

Just like the tweet said: Gary will be right there waiting.