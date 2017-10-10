Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Watches New Star Wars Trailer: 'Mom Looks More Beautiful Than Ever'

Fans couldn’t wait to see the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that dropped on Monday night — and Carrie Fisher‘s beloved French bulldog Gary had all eyes on General Leia Organa.

The official Instagram account of the pup, which boasts 142,000 followers, shared a heartbreaking photo of Gary watching a TV with his mother’s character on the screen.

“Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever,” the caption read, with the hashtags #garymisseshismom, #garyloveshismom, #garyloveshisfans, #garyfisher, #thelastjedi and #starwars.

The late actress’ longtime companion was adopted from her daughter Billie Lourd as a service pet to help Fisher handle her bipolar disorder.

Fisher, who was open about her diagnosis and mental health, said the French bulldog provided vital emotional support and stability in her life.

“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune in 2015. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

While Fisher had a long, established career in Hollywood, Gary (and his signature protruding tongue) became something of a celebrity himself during the actress’ press tours for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and her recent book, The Princess Diarist.

The brindle-colored canine was a frequent red-carpet guest of Fisher’s, too, and became a hit on social media.

The dog was by Fisher’s side when she went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. He remained with the actress at the hospital, where she died four days later at the age of 60.

These days, the French bulldog is reported to be living with the late actress’ assistant, Corby McCoin. McCoin is said to have a strong connection with the pooch, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.