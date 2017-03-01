People

Happy Birthday

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Wishes Her Beloved Dog a Happy Birthday

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram

Happy birthday, Gary!

Carrie Fisher‘s pooch is celebrating his fifth birthday with her daughter, Billie Lourd, who posted a cute video of two of them Tuesday on Instagram.

🎉🐶🎉 Happy 5th / 35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

“Take On Me” by A-ha played in the background as Gary stared at Billie, then at the camera, in the whimsical video.

“Happy 5th/35th birthday to my #brotherfromanothermother #sunsouttonguesout,” the Scream Queens actress, 24, wrote in the caption.

Happy 5th b day to me 🎉🐶 #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #itsmybirthday

A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on

An Instagram account belonging to him also wished him a happy birthday, showing a picture of a superimposed crown atop Gary’s head.

Gary, a service dog, was a frequent companion to Fisher before her death in December, and he was seen regularly on red carpets with the iconic Star Wars actress.

In the last few hours of Fisher’s life, Gary was by her side. Carrie said of her four-legged friend, “Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

