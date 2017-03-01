California Couple Postpones Wedding to Find Their Missing Dog, Who Is Still at Large

Two weeks ago, San Jose, California, residents Trendee King and James Galley were busily working on their wedding plans, but then their beloved dog Theo went missing.

According to SF Gate, King, a makeup artist, was shopping for her wedding dress with her family, when she received the devastating phone call: her Brussels Griffon had slipped out the door while under the care of a dog sitter.

“He was with a dog-sitter for the day because I was in L.A. looking for my wedding dress and my fiancé was going to be at work all day,” King told SF Gate.

She added: “I was buying my wedding dress with my mom and sister. It was a joyous time. I got that call from my fiancé that the dog was missing and I went straight home that night.”

When King arrived home, there was still no sign of Theo. The last person to see the 12-lb. dog with a distinctive snaggletooth was a Good Samaritan who spotted the pup running down the street. She followed him for several blocks, but eventually lost the dog.

Sadly, Theo hasn’t been seen since, but not from a lack of trying. King and Galley have dedicated themselves to finding their furry best friend, spending thousands on missing posters, a pet detective and a $3,500 reward offer. The couple is taking on the expenses and stresses of postponing their wedding as well; adamant that they will not get married until Theo is found.

“There’s no way I can plan a wedding right now. I have to find my dog,” King said “Part of my family is missing and there’s no way I can plan a wedding right now.”

Social posts from friends and the hundreds of signs King, and Galley have posted around the Bay Area, have turned up numerous tips, but none have led them back to their pet.

One frightening tip, came from a driver who confessed to hitting a dog on the freeway and then burying it nearby. Desperate to know the truth, Theo’s parents dug up the dog and took it to a vet, who confirmed it was not their Brussels Griffon.

After a tumultuous two weeks of searching for Theo, the couple is still optimistic about finding their pet. King continues to posts information about Theo on her social media accounts, which has been shared with millions of others.

If you have any information on Theo’s whereabouts, or, if you see the dog, call (310) 663-2652. King and her fiancé are offering $3,500 for a reunion with their pup, no questions asked.