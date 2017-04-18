'Caftan Queen' Patricia Altschul Launches Line of Caftans Personalized with Your Pet's Picture

You can’t often call something the cat’s pajamas and really mean it — until now.

Patricia Altschul, the matriarch from Bravo’s Southern Charm, has launched her very own line of luxuriously long custom caftans, and the one you’ll glamorously wear around your own mansion can feature a favorite image of your own pet (for $299 a piece at patriciascouture.com).

The idea for Altschul’s new Patricia’s Couture line was born on a trip to India where the lifestyle maven was traveling with her friend, entrepreneur Georgette Mosbacher, who also has a love for caftans. There, they met fashion designer Sherina Dalamal, who helped bring an idea to fruition.

“I don’t know how it happened, but I have become famous for my caftans,” Altschul writes in a blog on the Patricia’s Couture website. “I’m the caftan queen. I have more caftans than Lawrence of Arabia. They are very chic and extremely comfortable — so comfortable that I see the caftan as an acceptable way to wear a nightgown in public.”

Now those who envy that style confidence — see Altschul sashay around her home in one during a recent Entertainment Tonight interview — can get a caftan of their very own by simply uploading their favorite pet photo to the Patricia’s Couture website (they are hand-made in India with an ivory crepe fabric and are machine washable).

If you need a little caftan-coaching, Altschul offers some inspiring words.

“The beautiful thing about the caftan is it’s so versatile and extremely comfortable,” she says in a statement given to PEOPLE. “It can be worn by both young and old, it can be casual to go to the beach or it can be dressed up and worn to a formal event. Also, it’s flattering on any figure. It’s a celebration of the animal kingdom.”

Altschul’s new book, The Art of Southern Charm, is available now and offers more tips for living glamorously.

Southern Charm airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.