But What Did the Celebrity Dogs Wear To the 2017 Met Gala?

Ok, so there may not have been any dogs on the Met Gala red carpet last night, which was teeming with celebrities of all kinds, but there should’ve been.

Another who agrees with this sentiment is Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio. Known for handcrafting ornate, stunning, one-of-a-kind creations for pets, Rubio could not resist the temptation to dress a few dogs for this year’s Met Gala, regardless of whether they could go or not.

Rubio stuck to this year’s theme, which was a tribute to Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo, creating canine versions of three of the brands famous looks.

Instagram pups Bogie and Kimba earned the honor of wearing these outfits, and filled the sculpted styles with furry elegance.

Hopefully, Rubio’s efforts are an eye opener to Anna Wintour and crew, and a place will be made for the world’s most fashionable pet celebrities at the 2018 Met Gala.