WATCH: Bulldog and Iguana Are Brothers from Another Mother

A wise man once said the true sign of love and comfort with a significant other is the desire for shared sleep. Clearly, Stanley the bulldog and Romeo the Iguana know such a powerful bond.

A YouTube video of the pair states the odd couple has “become friends/brothers over the years.”

We don’t know much more about them, but we imagine their favorite song is “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers, and they probably split an Early Bird Special dinner at their local diner — hamburger for Stanley, side salad for Romeo — while they both munch on a shared plate of fries in an easygoing silence.

That’s just how it is between old friends/brothers. Enjoy the sweetness above.