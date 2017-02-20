Brewery Nows Offers 'Paw-ternity Leave' for Employees with New Puppies

A new puppy and a week off? That sounds like a dream.

Well, it’s now a reality for BrewDog employees. The Scottish brewery, which has a new location opening in Ohio, now offers “paw-ternity leave.”

This perk means employees who get a new dog or puppy will also get a week off of work to bond with their pet, according to USA Today.

BrewDogs, is the first company in the United States to offer this work perk, but hopefully it turns into a trend.

“It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home,” said company co-founder James Watt. “We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

This is all part of the brewery’s dedication to making BrewDogs the best place to work for its 1,000 and counting employees. Other incentives include dog-friendly offices and enhanced paternity and maternity leave, for those adding a non-fur baby into their lives.