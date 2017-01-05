WATCH: Snake in Toilet Interrupts Brett Eldredge's Tropical Vacation

Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳 A video posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Talk about a morning after!

On New Year’s Day, Brett Eldredge awoke to find a snake in his toilet.

The country music star was celebrating the arrival of 2017 on Staniel Cay Island in the Bahamas when he encountered the uninvited local slithering around the porcelain bowl of his getaway abode.

Instead of running in fear, Eldredge, 30, took out his phone and filmed the “big body” snake lazing in the bathroom so he could share it with his Instagram followers.

“Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN,” he offered with the post of the incident.

Thankfully, the “Wanna Be That Song” singer spotted the reptile before using the facilities, so no one, animal or man, was harmed during this shocking encounter.

Guess it’s time to starting taping the toilet seat down.