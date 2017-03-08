People

Working Dogs

Brazil Trains Shelter Dogs to Fetch Balls — and Hopefully Get Adopted — at Tennis Tournament

By @alex_heigl

Posted on

Andre Penner/AP

This year, the tennis players in Brazil won’t be the only ones making weird animalistic noises on the court.

Six lucky shelter dogs from Sao Paulo have been specially trained to act as ball retrievers for this year’s Brazil Open tennis tournament in the city. The dogs have nifty blue bandanas and wrist (paw?) bands and — best of all — can be adopted afterwards.

Andre Penner/AP

This is the second year the program has been implemented — four dogs were trained last year for the same program, and all four were adopted — one was even renamed Serena, after Serena Williams.

Andre Penner/AP

The dogs had a “soft opening” during exhibition matches this past weekend and will be continuing their work during warm-ups, semi-finals and final days of the tournament.

Apparently, as with most dogs, the fetching isn’t so much the problem — the dogs haven’t quite figured out “release.”

