Bold Mother Bison Scares Away Coyote Attempting to Attack Her Calf Moments After Birth

You never mess with a mom.

Moms with threatened children have been known to lift cars, and as it turns out, even fight coyotes.

Ranger Joy Guffy captured an awe-inspiring moment of nature at Yellowstone National Park, which the park was kind enough to share on its official Twitter account.

In her series of photos, a lone coyote is shown approaching a mother bison and the helpless calf she gave birth to shortly before.

Seeing what it thinks is easy prey, the coyote closes in to grab the baby bison and take off. But mom is not having it.

Though she’s only been a mom for a few moments, this bison is ready to risk her life to save her child.

The pictures show the massive animal standing up to a hungry coyote, hovering over her baby protectively and staring intimidatingly at the animal, until the predator finally retreats.

Further proof that when it comes to Mother Nature, moms are king.