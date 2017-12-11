Best Friends Forever: 4-Year-Old Blind Girl Reunites with Beloved Missing Cat

A pure white cat, Angel was literally a bright spot in her family’s life.

So when Angel escaped from her Pensacola, Florida, home and went missing in September, it was a dark time for Heather Howell and her 4-year-old daughter Charley, who is blind and battling brain cancer.

According to WEAR, Howell searched for the cat and went to Facebook for help, desperate to reunite Charley with her furry best friend.

“We went to the shelter a couple of different times and looked and called them several different times. I looked on Pet Harbor, I probably looked on that thing once a night,” said Howell.

It ended up being by chance that Howell found Angel again: She spotted the stunning cat on Facebook being adopted by another family. Angel was reportedly surrendered to a local shelter by individuals claiming to be the cat’s owner, and the shelter then put the sweet cat up for adoption.

Eventually, Howell was able to get in touch with the family who adopted Angel and explained the situation to them.

Even though Vanessa Hilliard adopted the cat for her own daughter, she immediately understood that Angel belong with her original family.

“I believe if anyone was in our position or predicament would’ve done the same thing,” Hilliard said.

The Hilliards hand-delivered Angel back to Charley so they could watch the adorable reunion play out in real-time.

If they had any doubts about where Angel belonged, the cat’s reaction made it clear that they made the right choice.

“That was the calmest she was since she’s been with us when she heard her voice,” Hilliard said about the cat’s behavior upon seeing Charley again.