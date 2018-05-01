Blind Dog and His Guide Dog BFF Separated After Adoption Are Reunited and Need a Home Again

It was a heartwarming story: a senior blind dog and his younger guide dog BFF surrendered to a shelter and adopted together, just days after their story was shared on Facebook.

Unfortunately, this story did not have the happy ending thousands were expecting.

According to The Washington Post, OJ the blind, 12-year-old Dachshund was found wandering alone on a road 100 miles away from his new adoptive home while Blue Dozer was enjoying the comfort, safety and care of adopted life.

It is unclear how OJ ended up stranded, but luckily he was picked up by a driver and brought to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center near Staunton, Virginia. From here, the shelter scanned OJ’s microchip and found his new owner, who claimed that both dogs were being watched by a friend, reports the newspaper, and that even though 6-year-old pit bull Blue Dozer was currently with the owner, they did not need OJ back.

This did not sit will with animal lovers online or with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), the shelter that originally adopted out the pair. RACC contacted the adopter and eventually convinced her to return Blue Dozer, so he could resume his role as OJ’s best friend and guide dog.

“Our main concern is, they needed to be together,” Christie Chipps Peters, director of the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter, told The Washington Post. “They’re a unique, bonded pair. OJ can’t see well, and he needed his buddy with him.”

RACC retrieved OJ from Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and picked up Blue Dozer with the Dachshund in tow. The shelter posted a photo of the pair shortly after the reunion with the caption, “I am very glad to announce that both OJ and Blue Dozer have just been reunited and are safely back at RACC.”

The post goes on to describe that what happened with the bonded duo garnered an impressive outpouring of support from animal lovers.

With these words, RACC also offered remarks on the large amount of negative comments that appeared in regards to this story, especially those directed at the adopter.

“We do not support any act of violence or threat of violence towards anyone. Ever. The only thing that matters is these sweet dogs get to stay together-and in the end that is what we have,” the post reads.

While OJ and Blue Dozer will be on the hunt for a forever home again in the future, right now the shelter is focusing on letting the pair rest and catch up on the snuggles they missed while they were apart.