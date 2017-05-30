Bittersweet Reunion: Stolen New York Dog Found Two Years Later, Now Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer

Cali is coming home.

The pooch, who went missing from her New York home two years ago, was found in April and will soon return to her owner Brittney di Bartolo, who never thought she’d see the day.

According to WABC, who reported the reunion story, di Bartolo says the dog was stolen from her then-home in Mastic Beach, Long Island.

On April 1, the ridgeless Rhodesian ridgeback was discovered in horrific shape, the story said, at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop, where people thought the pup had been hit by a car. Thankfully, she came into the care of Broken Promises Sanctuary.

“Unfortunately, you can tell she had been mistreated or on her own for a while,” veterinarian Dr. Mary Qwacz told the station. “She was very sweet, she pretty much just let us do whatever we needed to do with her.”

A microchip led rescuers back to di Bartolo, who was informed of the dog’s whereabouts but also that she now is battling terminal nasal cancer.

“I just dropped to my knees and was in tears,” the pup’s owner said.

Di Bartolo will reunite with Cali on Sunday, WABC said, and finally head home, which is now in North Carolina.

“I told [the sanctuary], even if it’s for one hour, a day, 10 years, whatever it is, I want my dog back,” di Bartolo said.

The sanctuary has vowed to help Cali face her diagnosis — following several cancer treatments, she has been given up to 18 months to live.

“We’re called Broken Promises because people break their promises to animals, that’s why we have a sanctuary,” spokeswoman Anita Innamorata Stout told WABC. “But we also keep our promises to our animals, so it’s a promise being kept for her.”