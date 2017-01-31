'Bionic Paws' Help Cat That Lost Hind Legs Walk Again

A cat named Pooh is now purr-oudly walking on all fours thanks to a new set of paws.

Agence France-Presse reports that in a unique surgery Pooh was fitted with brand new hind legs in the form of two small polymer-and-rubber paws, or bionic paws, mounted on titanium stems. The cat lost his own hind legs in an accident last April.

Veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov performed the procedure on Pooh and another feline named Steven, who also lost his hind legs last year.

“[The operations] give hope that even in a country like Bulgaria innovative things can be done,” Zlatinov told AFP.

The story said that this is the first veterinarian in Europe to successfully apply the pioneering method of Irish neuro-orthopaedic surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, who fitted Oscar, the first bionic cat, new hind legs in the U.K. in 2009.

With Pooh’s first steps taking place last month, Zlatinov now deems the procedure a success.

“Pooh’s condition is more than satisfactory,” he said. “There might be some clumsiness but he can walk, jump and run.”