Bindi Irwin Channels Her Late Father Steve in Crocodile Feeding at Australia Zoo

Like father, like daughter.

Bindi Irwin has already taken on her late father Steve Irwin’s love for animals — and now, she’s taking on his Crocodile Hunter skills, too!

The Dancing with the Stars season 21 Mirrorball Trophy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself expertly feeding a crocodile.

Bindi, 18, along with her mother Terri Irwin, 52, and brother Robert Irwin, 13, are currently hosting live shows at the family-owned Australia Zoo.

“Super excited to start school holiday shows TODAY in the @AustraliaZoo Crocoseum with my beautiful Mum and brother,” she captioned the video. “Hope to see you!”

Starting Thursday, Bindi will be performing daily with the Jungle Girls at the Crocoseum, which houses crocodiles in clear water ponds. Following the show, the wildlife-loving star and her family will feed the crocs.

We can't wait to see you at #AustraliaZoo these school holidays! From the 5th of Jan, Bindi will be performing daily at 11:30am in the Crocoseum with the Jungle Girls, followed by our awesome Wildlife Warriors show including the Irwins feeding the crocs. Comment below if you're going to be visiting us these holidays! A photo posted by Australia Zoo (@australiazoo) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:44am PST

Last November, Bindi paid tribute to her father on Steve Irwin Day, an annual international event honoring the life and legacy of the late Crocodile Hunter, who died on Sept. 4, 2006, following the attack of a stingray.

In addition to a celebration at the zoo that included some of his favorite reptiles, Bindi also shared a touching message for her dad on Instagram.

Celebrating Dad's life and legacy with Steve Irwin Day this November 15th @australiazoo 🐊 Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places. Thank you. A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

“Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places,” she captioned the throwback picture of the two. “Thank you.”