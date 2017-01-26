Bindi Irwin and Her Boyfriend Chandler Powell Celebrate Australia Day — with a Wombat!

Celebrating my very first Australia Day here in Australia. Who better for me and @bindisueirwin to celebrate with than the wombats @australiazoo ? 🇦🇺 A photo posted by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Bindi Irwin‘s boyfriend Chandler Powell is celebrating something special on Thursday: his very first Australia Day down under!

Powell, 20, is currently in Australia visiting Irwin, 18, and took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two posing with a wombat, a small marsupial native to the country.

“Celebrating my very first Australia Day here in Australia,” he wrote. “Who better for me and @bindisueirwin to celebrate with than the wombats @australiazoo?”

And the wombat is just the latest cuddly creature the happy couple has come across lately: After the two went to Lamington National Park together last week, Powell took to Instagram to celebrate the special trip.

“Had the best time at Lamington National Park. Between pademelons, Regent bower birds, and glow worms, Twinkle the Barn Owl was definitely a major highlight,” he wrote. “I already am missing this amazing rainforest. Thank you for making the already incredible adventures that much more special @bindisueirwin.”

Earlier this week, he also met a baby kookaburra, a symbol of Australia’s birdlife.

“Made friends with this massive ball of fluff yesterday,” he captioned the adorable picture. “Meet Beatrice the kookaburra chick. Beatrice is receiving ridiculous amounts of love in addition to the necessary medical treatment @australiazoo Wildlife Hospital in order to be released back into the wild as a strong, healthy kookaburra.”

And if you thought the kookaburra was cute, this next one might just melt your heart: a baby platypus!

Happy Australia Day, indeed!