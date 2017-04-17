Ripcord the Doberman Pinscher Wins Best in Show at the Inaugural Beverly Hills Dog Show

The first Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina has it first winner! Ripcord the Doberman Pinscher won Best in Show at the inaugural event, which filmed recently in L.A. and aired on Easter Sunday.

The talented 3-year-old pooch, whose show name is Platinum GCH Fidelis Ripcord DS WAE CGC, is no stranger to winning: Before the West Coast event, Ripcord had 18 Best in Shows titles and more than 100 Best in Breed wins under his belt, er, collar.

On Sunday, the Doberman Pinscher and his handler Dylan Kipp beat out more than 1,000 other dogs from upwards of 150 breeds to claim the top prize. Along with Ripcord, the final group included the English Springer Spaniel, Whippet, Wire Fox Terrier, Affenpinscher, Bichon Frise and Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Co-host David Frei said Ripcord stood out for being “an elegant athlete in a tight-fitting wrapper.”

This furry sportsman plans to celebrate his big win by doing his two favorite things: dock diving and playing with the human children in his family.