Everything You Need to Know About This Weekend’s Beverly Hills Dog Show

There is no such thing as too many dogs. Thankfully the minds behind the National Dog Show Presented by Purina agree.

NBC Sports, Purina and the Beverly Hills Kennel Club partnered to bring canine class to the West Coast with the Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina. The show promises the posh pups you love seeing at East Coast shows, plus plenty of Hollywood stars like Bo Derek, Maria Menounos, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski and Lisa Vanderpump. And instead of the traditional green ring, the dogs will be strutting down a regal red carpet.

Longtime hosts of the National Dog Show Presented by Purina, David Frei and John O’Hurley, will be back to emcee this show on their home coast, an exciting new job for both of them.

“We did this dog show, and we talked about bringing in all these celebrities and single-named celebrities, and in my world I am used to dogs being the stars, we got all these dogs that are single named celebrities in the sport. Like Uno, or Rumor, or Gia the Greyhound that won the National Dog Show so we laugh about that. But to get all these dogs that’s great fun too,” Frei told PEOPLE.

While your adorable mutt might not be in this year’s Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina, there’s still a way to get him involved in all the glitz, glamour and fur. All you have to do is share a story and/or photo of your pooch that shows why he or she is the star of your family on social media with the hashtag #BHDogShow and the @Purina tag. For every unique social post through April 23, Purina will donate $1 (up to $75,000) to Leader Dogs for the Blind, a global organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of the blind and visually impaired through specially trained canines.

It’s a world where every dog wins, thanks to this new show.

“Really, it’s a celebration of the dogs in our lives,” Frei summarized.

To celebrate the 1,000 dogs from more than 150 breeds competing for this year’s Best in Show, tune in to the Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina on April 16, Easter Sunday, on USA at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will re-air on Monday, April 17, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, and on Sunday, April 23, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.