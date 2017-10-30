Bethenny Frankel’s 17-Year-Old Dog Cookie Has Died: ‘Bless Her Furry Heart’

Bethenny Frankel‘s most loyal canine companion has died.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City star announced that her 17-year-old dog Cookie was “gone.”

The news came one day after Frankel posted a series of tearful videos to Instagram, taken while Cookie was having a seizure that Frankel said lasted for 45 minutes.

“Help me, what do we do? Help us! I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where to go. There’s no vet-911. Somebody help us, I don’t know what to do,” Frankel said, her 7-year-old daughter Bryn by her side in the Hamptons.

“I’m sorry I didn’t mean to scare anybody. My poor daughter and I have been watching our dog have a seizure for 45 minutes,” Frankel, 46, explained in a follow-up clip, later saying she was worried Cookie would die or swallow her tongue if she moved her. “The hospital’s so far, I don’t think she’s going to make it.”

Cookie survived the seizure and was eventually brought to the hospital, where Frankel shared a sweet shot of the pooch laying on her side. “Say your goodbyes to this legendary Gray Lady,” Frankel wrote on the picture, using the nickname she affectionately named her dog.

“[I] have obvious decision to make and “in case” goodbyes to say,” Frankel added on Twitter. “It’s clear what’ll happen, but panic/trauma with a 7-year-old is a lot. Constant seizures for 45 mins in car to vet 45 mins away. #sadhelpless”

“You are amazing,” she told her followers. “When you are alone in something terrifying, you don’t know whether to move dog ,put stick in mouth or sit still. This was rough.”

And u are amazing. When ur alone in something terrifying, u don’t know whether to move dog,put stick in mouth or sit still. This waa rough. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017

Cookie’s health continued to decline throughout the evening. “I’m in a bad place,” Frankel told one of her followers when asked how Cookie was doing. “She will be put down.”

“She is not regaining consciousness. It’s to be expected but this was a horrifying experience,” Frankel told another.

Monday morning, Frankel reported that the dog’s condition had worsened.

My baby had 2 more seizures last PM. My heart is broken. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 30, 2017

This wasn’t the first heath problem Cookie has been experiencing in recent days. “My baby @cookiedabooboo has arthritis, which is expected because she is older than dirt… but it’s killing me that the end could be near,” Frankel tweeted on Friday.

My baby @cookiedabooboo has arthritis,which is expected,bc she is older than dirt…but it’s killing me that the end could be near 😦 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 28, 2017

Cookie has been by Frankel’s side since she bought her at a mutt puppy store in Chicago.

“She was brown and the rest of the litter was white, so she was the last, unwanted ugly duckling,” Frankel told PEOPLE in August 2016. “She was 75 bucks and they said I could return her the next day if I wanted to.”

“She was so cute and looked like a chocolate chip cookie. It was love at first snuggle,” Frankel continued, saying that Cookie loves “belly rubs and staying in bed all day.”

Over the years, Cookie became a bit of a star herself — boasting thousands of followers on her very own Instagram and Twitter accounts and often appearing in videos with Frankel during their long trips to the Hamptons.

RHONY viewers know she’s also Frankel’s fiercest protector, often snapping at guests of Frankel’s during the four-legged fierce dog’s countless appearances on the hit Bravo show.

“[She’s taught me] to be loyal and that you don’t have to love everyone. Quality vs quantity. She has a tight crew and she would kill for them,” Frankel told PEOPLE, sharing that Cookie loved being on TV. “She never wanted fame and isn’t fazed by it, but somehow when that camera goes on, she never fails to steal the scene.”

In August, Cookie turned 17 with Frankel celebrating her birthday by posting a gallery of photos of Cookie over the years.

“The most loyal bitch I’ve ever known,” Frankel wrote.

She hashtagged the post, “#Lifetimelove.”

Channeling my inner @beyonce with my personal wind machine #whoruntheworld A post shared by cookiedabooboo (@cookiedabooboo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Beachin' it w B #fridayfeeling @bethennyfrankel A post shared by cookiedabooboo (@cookiedabooboo) on Sep 30, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

Who's more beautiful, America or me? How was ur #FourthOfJuly? A post shared by cookiedabooboo (@cookiedabooboo) on Jul 5, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

‪It's #NationalBestFriendsDay and we're the three best friends that anyone can have! Right, @cookiedabooboo?‬ A post shared by Biggy and Smallz (@biggysmallz) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel Reveals How She ‘Blew Up Like a Tick’ During Pregnancy

In October of last year, Frankel adopted two canine siblings for Cookie — Lhasa Apsos bothers named Biggie and Smallz. The precious pups came from North Shore Animal League America, with a little help from animal activist and experienced kitten foster mom Beth Stern.

Biggie and Smallz both became close with Cookie over their time together, Frankel even writing on the pups’ Instagram account that they were “the three best friends that anyone can have.”