Beth Behrs Says Being Around Horses Helped Cure Her Panic Attacks: ‘They’re So Grounding’

Beth Behrs began working with horses in 2015 in hopes that it would help with her anxiety.

“I noticed just being around horses, my panic attacks started going away,” Behrs, 31, tells PEOPLE exclusively for the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue. “They’re so grounding. You have to be your authentic self around them, which is so empowering. You realize, I don’t have to fake it. If you’re scared, say I’m scared — they’ll come right to you. If you try to put up a wall or fake it, they won’t.”

The 2 Broke Girls star cherished spending time with horses so much that she decided to adopt one of her own.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out the Surprising Thing Shay Mitchell and Her Dog, Angel, Have in Common

Watch the full episode of World’s Most Beautiful: Rescue Me now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

“When I went to Belle’s rescue, Blue Apple Ranch in Ramona, Calif., we were in the pasture and she literally walked up and put her head on my chest,” recalls the actress of first meeting her 6-year-old quarter horse-mustang. “It was like, ‘Yeah I’m good, that’s the one!’ She’s been amazing.”

Julia Roberts is the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful Woman! Learn her secrets to staying young — and subscribe now for this special edition featuring over 50 pages of beauties — only in PEOPLE!

The co-founder of SheHerdPower, an equine therapy program for sexual assault survivors, says spending time with Belle every weekend has helped her to grow as a person.

“I always say, who rescued who?” she says. “She’s the greatest teacher, and she tests me all the time. She’s feisty, but she’s very, very snuggly. She really loves to nuzzle her head and get pets. She’s very sweet!”