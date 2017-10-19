People

Ben Affleck Takes in Adorable Stray Puppy, Melts Hearts

By

Posted on

BACKGRID

That’s one lucky dog.

Ben Affleck was photographed in L.A. last Thursday with a new pup, carefully carrying the pooch to a car in photos obtained by ETOnline.

According to a friend of the actor, “He came across a stray dog over a month ago and has since adopted it.” The actor’s four-legged friend appears to be mostly husky, though the friend says, “he’s partially a German shepherd.” No word on a name.

Affleck and Jennifer Garner added a golden retriever puppy to their family not long after they separated in 2015; the pooch even joined the actor for a trip to Atlanta. In 2012, the family debuted a German shepherd, who joined their yellow Lab, Martha Stewart.