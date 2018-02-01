Bella Hadid Poses Nearly-Nude with Her New Dog: 'Puppy's First Day Shopping'

Bella Hadid debuted her new dog on social media with a photo wearing only a nude colored thong.

During a fitting with stylist Mimi Cuttrell at New York City’s What Goes Around Comes Around, the supermodel, 21, took a break to pose with her four-legged friend. “Puppy’s first day shopping,” Cuttrell captioned the mirrored photo of Hadid showing off a bright smile. (The white dog also in the photo is the stylist’s named Maze.)

The sister of Gigi Hadid also introduced the dog to her nearly 17 million Instagram followers.

The model held up the tiny curly-haired pooch as she posed, with clothes on this time, inside the store.

In addition, Bella was spotted out and about that same day cradling her pet, wearing a different outfit.

Bella previously shared first pictures of her Rottweiler Oslo in June and puppy Hendrix in October 2015 on her 19th birthday.

The nearly-nude photo of Bella and her dog comes after the Hadid sisters posed together naked for British Vogue, which sparked controversy on the Internet for seeming a little incestuous.

In the photo taken by celebrity photographer Steven Meisel, Gigi crossed her bare leg over her sister’s unclothed hip.

The siblings’ mother Yolanda Foster defended her daughters and the photo on Wednesday, telling TMZ: “I love it. Love the skin you’re in, baby!”