Forget Goldilocks and her porridge. A hungry bear in Denville, New Jersey, set his sights — and tastebuds — on something much yummier.

CBS New York reports that Adrian and Christine Allen, the couple who own Mo’Pweeze Bakery, left vegan cupcakes overnight Wednesday in their locked car, but found the window smashed and sugary paw prints all over the hood the next morning. They had intended to deliver the sweet treats to a local soup kitchen, but then the bear swiped them.

Christine said they heard a “crunch, crunch” noise around 2 a.m. The couple woke up and looked out the window and weren’t that surprised to see the bear, who they believe may’ve visited their woodsy neighborhood a few weeks ago too.

Adrian said he went out to check the garbage, but found everything intact, so the couple decided to go back to sleep. But upon further investigation in the morning, Christine told CBS News “I was dumbfounded.”

The cupcakes were completely gone, their plastic containers licked clean. But that’s not all. According to Adrian, the car seats were “dragged out of the car and set to the side” and “the windows smashed.”

Although the Allens called animal control, they told the department they’re animal lovers and didn’t want the bear to be harmed in any way. Instead, they turned the unfortunate incident into a creative, industrious and downright delicious opportunity.

Mo’Pweeze Bakery, which specializes in allergen-free, vegan and nut-free treats, now offers a new “beary cute” cupcake, inspired by the animal who clearly has good taste.

Still, the Allens say they hope the bear isn’t a return customer and in the future, they won’t be leaving any baked goods in their car again.