Beam Me Up, Kitty! It's Star Trek with Cats

Star Trek is a sci-fi classic; the only thing that could make it better? Cats.

Thankfully, the beacon of light that is illustrator Jenny Parks has transformed scenes from the original Star Trek series (sorry Next Generation and Voyager fans!) into kitty-filled tributes to the show.

We got a peek at the book she created out of this amazing brainstorm, which has the simple and straight forward title, Star Trek Cats.

So, let’s get ready to beam to a land where all things Star Trek just got a little furrier, and we aren’t talking about tribbles.

Captain Kirk may have been replaced with a kitty, but this orange meower still has William Shatner’s signature swagger.

“I’ve been a cat person for as long as I can remember. Combine that with a scientific illustrator’s passion for drawing animals and all things nerdy, and you get a series of my favorite pop culture characters as cats. Somehow it all became more than just a ridiculous hobby, as I realized how many people out there loved these cats, too,” said Parks, explaining her book’s origin story.

“One of the things I enjoyed most about working on Star Trek Cats, was figuring out what breeds to make each character,” she added. “Obviously Scotty had to be a Scottish Fold, but it took some searching to find a cat for Spock with appropriately distinctive ears, which I eventually found in the Oriental Shorthair.”

Not only does feline Spock have his human/Vulcan counterpart’s infamous ears, but Park also made sure to give him an ectrodactyly thumb, so Spock could still flash his favorite hand gesture.

To see even more of these Star Trek sweeties, get your own copy of Star Trek Cats (Chronicle Books, $11.75 hardcover) for the sci-fi cat fanatic in your life.