Beads and Bones: See How Dogs Are Partying for Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday is going to the fidos.

On Sunday, dogs took to the street of Rancho Sante Fe, California, to celebrate Mardi Gras two days early as part of the Helen Woodward Animal Center‘s Doggie Gras Parade.

There were beads, floats, masks and plenty of mutts. All dogs were invited to Bur-“bone” Street in “Cat”-on Rouge to strut their stuff in adorable costumes, even if the only thing they were wearing was a smile.

At the the center of the celebration was eight orphaned pups currently living at the Center. These adoptable dogs took the seats of honor on the parade’s floats, so they could search the crowds for the perfect forever family.

Human and dog attendees were treated to games and contests, with Sir Ruffles Von Plume taking home the award for best doggie float.

All of the money raised through the free event was donated directly to the care of the pets currently residing at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Now you and your pup have 363 days to prepare for next year’s parade.