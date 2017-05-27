Barbra Streisand Mourns the Loss of Her 14-Year-Old Dog Samantha: ‘May She Rest in Peace’

Barbra Streisand‘s beloved dog Samantha has died.

The 75-year-old singer revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram Saturday, sharing the last photo she and the Coton de Tuléar pooch had taken together.

“This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” Streisand wrote. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.”

The post was met with many loving reactions from fans, who gave Streisand their support and condolences.

#THATFACE #CotonDeTulear #Sammie A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 19, 2014 at 12:37pm PDT

Samantha (“Sammie”) and Streisand had an inseparable bond, according to a source.

“Barbra was devoted to Sammie,” a source tells PEOPLE. “At home in Malibu, he followed her around wherever she went. He was truly a loving companion. Her best friend.”

Instagram is a fitting place for the Grammy winning singer to mourn Samantha’s loss. After all, Streisand’s first post (in August 2014) prominently featured the pup. “Hello Instagram… isn’t my Samantha just precious?” she wrote — captioning a shot of the two.

Since then, Streisand hasn’t needed many excuses to share pics of Samantha — whom she often called “Sammie.” From National Puppy Day to Samantha’s birthday, Streisand gave her treasured companion plenty of social media love.

Happy 14th birthday dear little Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 21, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

#NationalPetDay – Sammie A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Sammie is a teenager! 13 today. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 21, 2016 at 6:41pm PDT

I never need an excuse to post a photo of Sammie – look at her face! #NationalPuppyDay A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Mar 23, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Samantha even joined Streisand in the recording studio and later to help promote one of her latest tours.

Sammie never misses a recording session! A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Nov 1, 2014 at 4:42pm PDT

Barbra & Sammie want to remind you that tickets for The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 am local time. Every ticket purchased online includes a CD of Barbra's new album, which will be released later this year. #BarbraENCORE A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 24, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

The dog lived a life of luxury, traveling with Streisand and husband James Brolin on vacation. Her image was once crafted into a nearly life-size lookalike cake for Streisand.

Time to relax with Jim and Sammie on vacation. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT

The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 14, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Sammie in lace… she's such a good girl going from interview to interview with me. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Sep 11, 2014 at 6:45am PDT

#Samantha – Gotta move! #CotonDeTulear A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Sep 20, 2014 at 7:23am PDT

A cause of death was not revealed. In October, Streisand had asked her fans to pray for the dog who was having surgery — though the icon later explained on Instagram the surgery was cancelled.

Streisand has raved about her love for Samantha in the past. In February 2013, she told the London Guardian that Samantha often joins her and Brolin on road trips.

“She’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen. She’s like the daughter I never had,” Streisand said of Samantha. “She speaks English. She understands English, I swear to God.”