First of Two Bald Eaglets Hatches in Florida as World Watches on Livestream

Ready to soar into the new year!

The first of two bald eaglets has hatched in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday morning as eager onlookers watched the action on a livestream.

Harriet, the mother bird, and mate M15 welcomed their offspring, known as eaglet 9, at 7:33 a.m. ET, according to Dick Pritchett Real Estate, the real estate company hosting the webcam. The livestream has been monitored closely by tens of thousands since the eggs began cracking on Thursday.

Watchers still await the arrival of the second eaglet.

Tampa’s Fox 13 reports that Harriet, with the help of her partner M15, laid the eggs on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. Eagles average a 35-day incubation period and require 105-degree heat to develop, so M15 and Harriet have been taking turns sitting on the nest.

According to Dick Pritchett Real Estate, Harriet has been using the same nest since 2006, but gained notoriety in October 2012 when millions of viewers watched her and her former partner Ozzie raise two eaglets.

The next year they returned and hatched another two eaglets, though one died 41 days after birth. It was a similar scene in 2014 when the couple welcomed two eaglets and lost one about one month after hatching. Then sadly, Ozzie passed away in 2015 from injuries sustained during a fight. However, Harriet soon met M15 and the pair welcomed two eaglets in January of 2016.