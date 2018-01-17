“Hello. I’m gonna rescue you, baby.”

Those are the sweet, heroic words spoken by Dirk Morgan in a precious rescue video posted to Facebook on Jan. 15.

In the clip, Morgan and his partner, Lori, and two others come across a small, young sloth crying out and hanging onto a beach rock for dear life. According to Cincinnati.com, the group of Good Samaritans was exploring Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula beach Monday after high tide had washed almost everything away.

“Lucky day for this little guy we found on the beach this morning before something got to him,” reads Morgan’s Facebook post. “A young 2 toe sloth that survived the high tide. With no adult in site we rinsed the salt water off its face and took to the animal rescue at Tranquility. He seemed to be fine and happy to be dried off and safe. Pura Vida.”

These slow-moving animals typically hang out in trees in the forests of Central and South America. How the baby ended up on a rock near the water is anybody’s guess.

The couple, who run Costa Rica’s Morgan’s Jungle Lodge and are also the co-owners of Morgan’s Canoe & Outdoor Adventures in Oregonia, Ohio, said wild dogs were roaming around the area. With no adult two-toed sloth nearby as far as they could see, the humans made the swift decision to scoop the scared creature into a box with a warm towel and keep it safe until they could find an animal rescue.

Currently being cared for by local rescue staff, the sweet sloth will be returned to the wild when the animal is strong and healthy enough to set out on its own.

“I feel fortunate that this wonderful little creature touched my life and that I could make a difference in his,” Morgan told Cincinnati.com.