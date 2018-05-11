WATCH: Baby Hippo Fiona Gives Mom a Kiss for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day!

Fiona the baby hippo is joining the countless daughters celebrating powerful females all around the world of all species. The Cincinnati Zoo darling was recently caught on camera giving a quick kiss to her mother, Bibi. The pair bonded while floating in water and Fiona leaned over to press a kiss onto her mother’s cheek.

The famous baby hippo gained notoriety as soon as she was born, being the smallest hippo ever to survive a premature birth. Fiona weighed just 29 pounds, way below the average weight of 55-120 pounds of normal newborn hippos.

Fiona, who recently lost her dad, quickly rose in fame and went viral, becoming a social media star while the world watched her journey to health.

The one-year-old hippo, who was born six weeks premature, is clearly thriving and has a great relationship with her doting mom. You can spend some quality time with the pair at the Cincinnati Zoo, or keep up with the swimmers on social media.