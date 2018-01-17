Baby Hippo Born at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the First to Be Born at the Park in 13 Years

There’s a new addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

The park announced the happy news that mama hippo, Tuma, gave birth to a Nile hippopotamus on Saturday, the first hippo born at the Florida park in 13 years!

“Born at approximately 10 p.m. last night, the calf is staying close to mom Tuma,” a statement, released on Sunday, read.

“Our animal care team is giving Tuma and her calf plenty of room to nurse and bond, so the calf’s gender and weight may not be known for some time,” the statement continued.

Adding, “This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures. We hope guests will see this adorable hippo calf and be inspired to take action to protect them in the wild.”

Seems the ever-so-popular Fiona the Hippo at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio may have some competition for the being the cutest baby Nile hippopotamus.

Like the new baby at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Fiona was a history-making addition as the first hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years. On Monday, it was announced that Fiona is thriving at the weight of 649 lbs!