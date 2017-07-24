Remember when you were a little kid and had that one favorite doll or stuffed animal that you brought everywhere and cuddled so much, sleeping together every night, so the bed bugs wouldn’t bite?

Jazmin is a kid just like you once were, except she’s a goat kid, and she lives in Chile at the Santuario Igualdad rescue. The video of this baby and her favorite pig plushie was posted to the rescue’s Facebook page earlier this month and has been viewed almost 4 million times since then! That’s a whole lot of goat love.

In another Facebook video, Santaurio Igualdad staff explains that Jazmin was separated from her mother at a young age and was meant to be given away as a gift. When the rescue took her in, she was ill and weak and very sad. But eventually, with the constant care of the staff, Jazmin began to feel protected and loved. She grew strong and her spirits lifted.

Nowadays, Jazmin spends her time happily bleating and jumping, playing games and snuggling with her most beloved piglet plushie. What more could a young goat dream of?

