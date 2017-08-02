WATCH: Adorable Baby Flamingo Tries to Stand on One Leg for the First Time (Plus Cute Pics!)

Human babies have so many milestones to reach: rolling over, crawling, walking, talking. But for baby flamingos, there’s a different major milestone: standing on one leg.

The Sacramento Zoo recently announced the birth of six adorable American flamingo chicks (also known as Caribbean flamingos). The babies hatched between June 28 and July 30, and they’re the first of the species to be born at the zoo since 1999, which is kind of a big deal.

According to the zoo’s press release, “The eggs were collected from the flock as they were laid and artificially incubated to ensure hatching success. Visitors can catch a glimpse of one or more of the flamingos daily at 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital.”

The birds, which are famous for their one-legged stance, are already getting some practice in stretching their famous stems. One little squawking cutie was filmed trying out some yoga or lawn-furniture inspired poses. (You can skip to :47 to see the big moment, but trust us, you probably want to watch the whole video!)

The chicks are currently being cared for around-the-clock by zoo staff, and once they’re strong enough to survive on their own, they’ll be introduced to the rest of the flock.

The zoo is home to 36 adult American flamingos, total. “Prior to the recent hatchings, the zoo has hatched 28 flamingos in its 90-year history and has housed American flamingos since 1966,” states the press release. “One of the original eight flamingos that arrived in 1966 still resides on the zoo’s lake.”

Congrats to the Sacramento Zoo, and we hope to see more updates from these feathered sweethearts soon.